Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man visited state lottery headquarters to collect a $50,000 top prize from the Bonus Match 5 game for the second time in just over a year.

The 54-year-old Clinton resident told Maryland Lottery officials he bought his ticket for the Dec. 15 drawing at Westlake Wine & Beer and he brought it back to the store after the drawing to discover he had won a $50,000 top prize.

The winner told officials he used a set of numbers that he came up with in July by combining family birthdays with some jersey numbers from his favorite athletes.

The man previously visited lottery headquarters to collect the same-size prize from a Bonus Match 5 drawing in November 2019.

"Winning this again is so big and beautiful. It feels so good," the man said.

The winner said his previous prize went toward paying bills and putting a down payment on a new truck. He said his latest winnings will help him boost his savings and make some technology upgrades for his teenage children, who are attending online classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mostly, I just want to recognize how well they are doing and put a smile on their faces," he said.