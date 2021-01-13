Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida family called state wildlife authorities for help when they found a giant Burmese python sunning itself in their driveway.

Alicia Perez Carillo said her family initially tried calling the city for help when they spotted the large snake at their Coral Gables home.

Carillo said the city was unable to assist, and her family then couldn't find any private snake removal specialists willing or able to come to their home.

The family eventually connected with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which sent a trapper to the scene. Carillo said the trapper arrived within 20 minutes of being summoned.

Burmese pythons are considered an invasive species in Florida, where they have established a population in the wild.