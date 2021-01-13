Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers were summoned to a Florida home where a bobcat attempted to chase a squirrel into a birdhouse and became stuck.

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife said personnel responded to a Fort Myers home Tuesday after a homeowner called to report a bobcat was stuck in a birdhouse on their property.

Veterinarians sedated the bobcat so the birdhouse could be disassembled to free the bobcat and the squirrel, which was released uninjured.

The bobcat was given a check-up by veterinarians and found to be uninjured and in good health. It was released on a nearby wildlife preserve.