Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Greek athlete broke a Guinness World Record by completing 64 hand-release pushups in one minute, beating the previous record by six.

Giorgos Kotsimpo's attempt at the Iron Body Community gym in Heraklion, on the island of Crete, involved hand-release pushups, a variation of the exercise that requires people to lift their hands when their chest touches the floor.

Kotsimpo finished 64 pushups in one minute, beating the previous record of 58.

A video of the achievement was posted to YouTube by the Iron Body Community.

Kotsimpo said he decided to attempt the world record when he suffered a serious arm injury in 2020 and started doing hand-release pushups as part of his recovery.