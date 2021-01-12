Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a stretch of highway to round up some loose cows that wandered into traffic.

The CHP's Santa Cruz station said troopers responded to Highway 1, near the Mar Monte Avenue exit, on Monday when loose cows were reported wandering into the roadway.

Traffic was stopped in both directions while troopers rounded up the loose bovine.

Police said a vehicle was spotted fleeing the scene on the shoulder of the highway during the incident and a person was arrested after a slow-speed chase on charges including suspicion of auto theft.