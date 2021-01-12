Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Massachusetts' Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Museum, the site of an infamous 1892 double murder, is being listed for sale with an asking price of $2 million.

The Fall River house, which operates as a bed and breakfast with six bedrooms as well as a museum with guided tours, is currently being listed online for $2 million.

The house is the site of the Aug. 4, 1892, hatchet murders of Andrew and Abby Borden. Andrew Borden's daughter, Lizzie, was put on trial for the murders, but was acquitted. The case remains unsolved.

The listing states the current owner is selling due to retirement. The sale includes the business, trademarks and intellectual rights.

Suzanne St. John, a real estate agent from Century 21-Seyboth, said thus far interested buyers have indicated they will keep the property operating as a bed and breakfast.

"It is an incredible money-maker," St. John told WJAR-TV. "It's one of the top tourist attractions in New England. Most lucrative are the tours, and then the bed and breakfast, of course, which is a destination point for lots of travelers."