Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Australian gardener set a new record for the southern hemisphere when he grew a pumpkin that weighed 1,911 pounds.

Dale Oliver of Knockrow, New South Wales, entered his massive pumpkin into the Summerland Pumpkin Competition in Kyogle, and the gigantic gourd weighed 1,911 pounds, beating the previous Australian record of 1,638 pounds, which was also set by Oliver.

Organizers of the pumpkin competition said Oliver's latest vegetable is a new record for New South Wales, Australia and the entire southern hemisphere.

Oliver said he believes his pumpkin would have been even larger if its growth hadn't been slowed by heat waves.

"We got that hot spell in November and it really slowed this, but it picked up again," Oliver told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "It's a shame we got the heat. It may have done better."