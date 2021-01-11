Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Moscow swimmer took to frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia to break the Guinness World Record for longest under-ice swim.

Yekaterina Nekrasova, 40, wore only a one-piece swimsuit when she plunged into Lake Baikal and swam a distance of about 280 feet under the ice without surfacing for air.

Nekrasova, who was forbidden by Guinness rules from wearing a wet suit or flippers during her swim, completed the feat in about 1 1/2 minutes.

The swimmer beat the previous world record of 230 feet, which was set by South African swimmer Amber Fillary in Norway in 2020.