Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who won some small amounts on scratch-off lottery tickets her son gave her as a Christmas present said she asked him to cash them in for new tickets -- and won $1 million.

Trisha Miller of Sedalia told Missouri Lottery officials she won some small prizes from scratch-off lottery tickets that were given to her as Christmas presents by members of her family, including her son.

Advertisement

Miller said she gave the tickets to her son and asked him to use the winnings to buy her more tickets to hopefully continue her lucky streak.

The tickets he brought back to her included a $10 MAX-A-MILLION scratch-off that earned her a $1 million top prize.

"My son said, 'I think I got you the best Christmas present ever!'" Miller said. "I always want to help my kids as much as I can. All my kids are super happy."

Miller said her luck previously brought her a $50,000 Show Me Cash jackpot in September, which she won using family members' birthdays as selected numbers.

Miller said her latest winnings will allow her to buy a new SUV for herself and new cars for her kids.