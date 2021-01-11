Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Customs officers in the Netherlands have begun seizing ham sandwiches and other seemingly minor food items from drivers attempting to enter the country from Britain as a result of Brexit regulations.

A Dutch news crew from TV broadcaster AVROTROS aired footage of Netherlands customs officers confiscating sandwiches and other food from drivers crossing over from Britain via the Hook of Holland ferry terminal.

The footage showed one driver turning over multiple sandwiches to apologetic customs officers.

The customs officers explained the fallout from Brexit resulted in a ban on personal imports of items including meat, dairy, produce and other food items.

The British Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs issued guidance suggesting drivers "use, consume, or dispose of" any personal food items in their vehicles before attempting to enter the European Union from Britain.

"From 1 January 2021 you will not be able to bring POAO (products of an animal origin) such as those containing meat or dairy (eg a ham and cheese sandwich) into the EU," the department said.

The Netherlands' Customs agency posted a photo to Facebook Jan. 6 showing food items that had been confiscated at the ferry since the regulations went into effect Jan. 1. The items included meats, fruit and beverages.