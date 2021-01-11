Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An Idaho man who breaks Guinness World Records to promote STEM education achieved his latest title by chopping through 21 apples in 30 seconds while juggling three knives.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records, juggled three knives and chopped through airborne apples that were tossed to him by Jonathan Hannon.

"This record took years of juggling practice plus months of specific mechanics practice to master," Rush said.

Rush ended with a total 21 apples chopped, enough to break the previous record of 17, which was set by YouTube juggler Josh Horton.