Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Indian athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he managed to complete 85 four-finger pushups in 1 minute.

Laithangbam Vidyasagar Singh, a former weightlifting champion, took on the record for four-finger pushups and completed 85 of the exercises with only two fingers from each hand touching the ground.

Singh beat the previous record of 70 pushups in 1 minute, which was achieved by fellow India resident Deepak Shamra in 2018.

Singh previously set a Guinness record when he connected 275 elbow strikes on a kick pad in 2 minutes.