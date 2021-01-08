Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A pair of British adventurers were awarded the Guinness World Record for longest journey on a scooter with a sidecar when they took a 34,000-mile trip around the world.

Oxfordshire residents Matt Bishop and Reece Gilkes took their Honda SH300i scooter and a homemade sidecar on a journey across the globe that the men said took 15 months to complete.

Advertisement

"We knew we would struggle and that was the point. The idea was to see how far we could get with only very little money and the help of complete strangers," Bishop told the Banbury Guardian.

The pair said people around the world opened up their homes to them during their journey and some strangers even came to their rescue when they ended up in dangerous situations.

The trip, which spanned 35 countries and five continents, raised $9,800 for various anti-slavery and anti-human trafficking charities.

Bishop and Gilkes said they are releasing a book about their journey called Our Ridiculous World (Trip).