Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a medical college in India recorded the moment a leopard wandered into a building on campus and wandered around a hallway.

The footage, recorded at Chamarajanagar Medical College in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, shows a leopard wandering into a building on campus and walking up and down a hallway before fleeing out the same door it used to enter the facility.

The dean of the school confirmed the leopard entered the building Jan. 2 and the animal's incursion was witnessed by college staff.

Officials said the college is located next to a tiger reserve, so leopards are sometimes spotted on campus.