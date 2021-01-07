Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The customized Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that portrayed David Hasselhoff's crime-fighting partner KITT in 1980s series Knight Rider is being auctioned by the actor online.

Hasselhoff, who took ownership of the black vehicle after the series' run ended, is currently available for sale on website liveauctioneers.com.

The auction, scheduled to end Jan. 23, had reached a high bid of $975,000 as of Thursday afternoon, far exceeding the auctioneer's estimate of $175,000-$300,000.

"Lot winner responsible for delivery expense, if hammer price exceeds 25% above reserve price, the Hoff will personally deliver the car to the new owner," the auction description reads.

The actor is auctioning off a wide range of "Hofficial merchandise," including a Baywatch pinball machine and a 14-foot model of Hasselhoff's body used in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.