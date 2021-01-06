Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey responded to a McDonald's parking lot where a pair of chickens were reported "wreaking havoc" and chasing customers.

The Washington Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that an animal control officer was dispatched on a report of "a flock of chickens 'wreaking havoc' at our local McDonald's on Route 31 South."

Advertisement

The officer arrived to find two chickens "'harassing' and 'chasing' customers and pecking at car tires," the department said.

The animal control officer was able to capture the chickens with help from the manager of the McDonald's eatery, police said.

The chickens were taken to the Common Sense for Animals shelter, where they were later claimed by their owners.