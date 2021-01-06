Jan. 6 (UPI) -- An ostrich escaped from a private park in a Pakistani city and was caught on camera going for a run down the middle of a busy road.

Video captured by a witness shows the flightless bird, native to Africa, running loose through traffic on a road in Karachi.

Police said the ostrich escaped from a private zoo in the Korangi No. 4 area of the city. They said the bird apparently became panicked when water flowed into its enclosure at the park.

Police said park employees were able to safely recapture the ostrich and return it to the facility.