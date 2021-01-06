Margaret Furasek of Weston, Neb., won a $138,000 jackpot from the state lottery's Pick 5 game just five months after winning $94,000 from the same game. Photo courtesy of the Nebraska Lottery

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Nebraska woman won the top prize from the state lottery's Pick 5 drawing for a second time in only five months.

The Nebraska Lottery said Margaret Furasek of Weston used quick pick numbers when she bought her ticket for the Dec. 23 Pick 5 drawing from the Weston 92 BP convenience store, and she was given the numbers 08-13-20-21-27.

The numbers matched all five digits in the drawing, earning her a $138,000 jackpot.

The win comes just six months after Furasek won a $94,000 jackpot from the Pick 5 drawing July 21. Both of Furasek's winning tickets came from the same store, officials said.