Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple said they were feeling lucky after winning $200 from a scratch-off lottery ticket so they bought another ticket the next day -- and won $100,000.

Nicki Condon of Kannapolis told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she and her husband each scratched off half of the $100,000 Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket they bought from the QuikTrip store in Kannapolis and they were elated to win $200.

The couple cashed in their ticket while running errands the next day and decided to buy another of the same ticket.

"I said, 'We'll stop in at that same QuikTrip and get another ticket because we're already ahead,'" Condon said. "And the part that I scratched off was the $100,000. And I just kept saying, 'No way! No way! No way!' I must have said it like a thousand times. And then I just started jumping up and down."

Condon said she has plans for the winnings.

"I am paying off all of my bills and making a fresh start," she said. "We'll be married 30 years next year, so maybe a nice anniversary vacation next year."