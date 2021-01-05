An Indian jeweler broke a Guinness World Record by setting 2,638 diamonds in a single ring. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A jeweler in India broke a Guinness World Records when he set 12,638 diamonds in a single ring.

Harshit Bansal, founder of Renani Jewels in Meerut, said he was studying jewelry design in Surat in 2018 when he started considering attempting the Guinness record for most diamonds set in one ring.

Bansal's company has now unveiled the Marigold, also known as the "Ring of Prosperity," which features thousands of natural diamonds.

"My target was always more than 10,000 diamonds. I trashed many designs and concepts over the years to finally zero in on this," Bansal said.

Guinness certified the ring as a record-breaker when the diamonds were officially counted at 12,638. The previous record was a ring from India's Hallmark Jewellers with 7,801 diamonds.