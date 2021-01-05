Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An animal rescue team was summoned to the Detroit River in Michigan when a dog wandered out onto the ice and ended up crossing to a small island.

The Michigan Humane Animal Search and Rescue team said a crew responded to a call for help Monday from Detroit Animal Care and Control, which had attempted to rescue the dog on the ice of the Detroit River before the canine fled to a small island in Belle Isle State Park.

Advertisement

The search and rescue team deployed flotation devices, cold-weather gear and other equipment to reach the island.

The dog fled back out onto the ice but was captured when it approached the shoreline.

The canine was taken to the Michigan Humane Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit for treatment.