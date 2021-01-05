Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Veterinarians said a cat is being treated for dehydration after spending multiple days stranded atop a highway column in Texas.

The El Paso Police Department, the Texas Department of Transportation and the El Paso Fire Department teamed up to rescue the cat from the column on Interstate 10 West in El Paso after the animal was spotted stranded days earlier.

A video of the rescue was posted to Facebook by El Paso Animal Services.

Animal Services officials said the cat was treated for dehydration, but was found to be otherwise uninjured.

"He probably was going up inside of a car engine to stay warm. Probably hitched a ride in someone's car inside the engine, probably didn't even know he was there," Dr. Alana Canupp, chief veterinarian at El Paso Animal Services, told KTSM-TV. "He probably fell out, was lucky enough not to get hit and then made his way down to the pillar underneath I-10."