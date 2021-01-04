Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer in Colorado came to the rescue of a cow elk that was found with its head and front legs stuck in a lawn chair in a resident's yard.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson responded to a home where a resident found an elk entangled in the chair.

CPW tweeted photos showing the elk with its neck and legs caught in the chair.

Nicholson was able to safely immobilize the elk and remove the chair without complications. The elk was not injured.