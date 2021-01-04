Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Michigan bed and breakfast built five ice shanties -- structures favored by ice fishermen -- to allow the business to continue to serve food amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Little Traverse Inn in Leelanau County said the five shanties, which cost a total $25,000 and were designed and decorated by local artists, have allowed the business to continue outdoor dining despite the winter temperatures.

Advertisement

Graeme Leask, owner and chef at the Little Traverse Inn, said he and his employees came up with the idea for the shanties during the summer, when indoor dining was suspended due to the pandemic.

"What's more northern Michigan than ice shanties? So, we built them, and here we are," Leask told WPBN/WGTU.

Each of the shanties contains a private dining room for up to six people.

He said opening the shanties in December led to an influx of reservations and allowed the business to bring its employees back to work.

"Fortunately, with the shanties open now we've managed to bring four people back to work and hire somebody," Leask said. "That's wonderful. I thank everybody for their support in keeping local people working."