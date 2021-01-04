Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who lost his high school class ring nearly 50 years ago was reunited with his lost treasure by a member of the family that now resides in his former home.

Jack Healey said he noticed his Attleboro High School Class of 1961 ring was missing after he moved from Raynham, Mass, back to Attleboro a little while after his graduation, and he never expected the ring would find its way back to him.

Healey recently learned the ring had been found by the new residents of the Raynham house, who kept the object in a box until a member of the family recently decided to try to return the ring to its owner.

David Wirzburger contacted the Attleboro High School Alumni Association, which posted about the ring on Facebook in the hopes of reaching the owner.

The post came to the attention of Healey's high school girlfriend.

"Janice texted me and said 'Hey, I think they found your ring,' and she should know because for a month or two she wore it when we were in high school together," Healey told WHDH-TV.

Healey and Wirzburger were able to meet up in person to return the ring to its owner, who discovered it still fits -- but only on his pinky.

"I must have been a scrawny kid that's all I can tell you," Healey said.