Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who scored a $2 million jackpot from a Powerball drawing told state lottery officials he took his numbers from an unusual source -- a movie.

The Caldwell County man, who requested anonymity, told Kentucky Lottery officials the ticket he bought from Max Fuel Express in Princeton bore the same set of numbers he has been playing for years: 10-24-27-35-53.

Advertisement

The man selected Powerball 01, which was the only digit he missed when the numbers came up with Powerball 18 in the Dec. 26 drawing.

The numbers earned the man a $2 million jackpot.

The winner said he started playing the numbers after taking them from a movie where the main character used them to win a lottery jackpot. The man said he couldn't remember the name of the movie.

The man said he plans to use his winnings to retire and spend more time with his family.