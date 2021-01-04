Jan. 4 (UPI) -- An Idaho man capped off his goal of breaking 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks by recapturing the record for most juggling catches in 3 minutes with three balls.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said taking on the juggling record on New Year's Eve allowed him to complete his goal of setting 52 records in 52 weeks.

Rush said the goal to beat was 1,320 catches -- an average of 440 per minute -- and he started off strong with 538 catches in the first minute. Rush completed 494 catches in the second minute and 475 in the third minute, finishing with a total 1,507 catches -- an average of 502.3 catches per minute.

"If speed juggling for 1 minute is about like running a 400m dash, then juggling for 3 minutes is like trying to run at that same pace for a full kilometer," Rush said. "My arms burned like crazy at the end, but I'm glad to have this one back."