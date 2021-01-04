Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland are searching for the owners of an escaped hamster that braved sub-freezing temperatures to make its way to a candy store.

The Scottish SPCA said the hamster was caught on CCTV footage clinging to a person who entered the Poundland candy shop in Glasgow on New Year's Eve.

The hamster jumped off the apparently unaware shopper inside the store and was soon captured and turned over to the SPCA.

Animal officer Amy Stirton said the hamster is in good health despite its journey through the streets in temperatures that reached a low of 5 degrees.

"We've named the little adrenaline junkie Tom Cruise for now, given his Mission Impossible-esque attempt to get some treats from Poundland," Stirton said.

Stirton said officials are now attempting to find the hamster's owners.

"Given how unusual this year has been, it feels appropriate to round off 2020 with such a bizarre job," she said.