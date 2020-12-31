Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A group of customers at a Florida restaurant made sure one server will have a happy new year by leaving a $2,020 tip just before the holiday.

The Masala Mantra Indian Bistro in Cape Coral shared a photo to Facebook showing the receipt from a group of customers who left a $2,020 tip for a server named Dawn after racking up a $269.51 tab.

"We can't stop smiling and feeling happy for Dawn" the post said. "God bless this group of kind folks."

The big tip came about a week after South Shore Pizza in Ruskin, Fla., shared the story of a customer who left a $2,020 tip. The customer asked for the tip to be split among the eatery's employees, meaning each worker received about $80.