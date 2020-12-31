Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Organizers of the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held virtually, are calling on residents to make butter sculptures for the "Butter Up!" contest.

The farm show said submissions will be accepted Jan. 9-16 of sculptures crafted from up to 5 pounds of butter -- much smaller than the 1,000-pound sculptures typically displayed at the in-person version of the event.

Advertisement

The winners will be selected by followers of the Farm Show Facebook page and they will receive gift cards.

The rules state participants are allowed to use chicken wire, sculpting wire and a base to support the sculpture, but may not use food dye or any other type of coloring.