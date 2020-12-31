Myrna Strain of Genoa, Neb., collected a $200,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after winning a $5,000 prize from another game in 2019. Photo courtesy of the Nebraska Lottery

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Nebraska woman is entering the new year with some extra cash after she won $200,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket -- her second big lottery prize.

Myrna Strain of Genoa told Nebraska Lottery officials she went into AJ's of Genoa to buy a drink and a scratch-off ticket, selecting a $20 Royal Riches ticket.

Strain said she was shocked when she revealed the $200,000 prize.

"I couldn't talk," she said.

Strain previously visited lottery headquarters to collect a $5,000 prize from a $2,000,000 Explosion scratch-off ticket in 2019.