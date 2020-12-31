Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Michigan zoo is asking residents to recycle their Christmas trees after the holidays by donating them to be played with and eaten by the facility's goats.

The Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo in New Era said any trees donated will be given over to their herd of over 40 goats for enrichment and nourishment.

"Animals get the winter blues kind of, too, so they like anything new and unusual. It's exciting for them," Jenny Ferels, the zoo's brand ambassador, told WXMI-TV.

Ferels said Christmas trees are actually a very healthy meal for the animals.

"Pine needles have a lot of Vitamin C in them, so they're getting some vitamins there, and it's a natural de-wormer for goats too," she said.

She said goats are uniquely qualified for the job of Christmas tree disposal.

"The pokey pine needles, some animals, they can't handle it, but a goat has a really hard mouth, so they're able to easily eat the pine needles. They like the taste of the pine needles," Ferels said.

Ferels said the zoo is asking for donated trees to be left at a drop-off spot in the facility's front driveway. She asked residents to make sure the trees are cleared of all types of decorations before being donated.