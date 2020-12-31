Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in California came to the rescue of an escaped sleigh horse that was spotted wandering loose on a highway.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was flagged down by a member of the public who reported seeing a horse running loose in Highway 267 in Truckee.

"We think he was looking for Santa to join the sleigh team," the sheriff's office said.

The deputy enlisted the help of a California Highway Patrol officer and a member of the public to safely wrangle the highway horse.

A member of the sheriff's Mounted Patrol Unit recognized the equine as Ace, a Belgian Draft horse from a local sleigh ride crew.

Ace's owner was contacted, and the horse was returned home uninjured.