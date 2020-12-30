A New South Wales, Australia, man won a $768,225 jackpot from a lottery ticket he said he never would have bought if it hadn't been suggested by a store clerk. Photo courtesy of The Lott

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian man said he never would have purchased the lottery ticket that earned him a jackpot of more than $750,000 if it hadn't been for a clerk's suggestion.

The Woy Woy, New South Wales, man told The Lott officials he went to the Deepwater Plaza Newsagency in Woy Woy without any intention of buying a ticket for the Dec. 28 Monday & Wednesday Lotto drawing.

"Normally, I only enter the big jackpotting games like Oz Lotto, but when I went into the news agency, they suggested I try Monday & Wednesday Lotto, so I got a ticket. Otherwise, I wouldn't have normally got it," the man recalled.

The ticket ended up earning the man a $768,225 jackpot.

"It's going to help a lot. We have quite a crappy car so we can give away the old one and get a nice car," he said.

"There other things on the list. My mind is just flying around thinking about it all at the moment, but a new car is definitely the first thing."