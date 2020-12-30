Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A Maine kayaker ventured into the ocean to rescue a goat that escaped from the parking lot of a veterinary hospital and swam into the water.

Belfast police said the 4-year-old goat escaped from its owner Tuesday in the parking lot of the Belfast Veterinary Hospital and ran through a retirement community before making its way to the beach.

Steve Bowler, the marketing director for Penobscot Shores retirement community, said residents were delighted by the unexpected visitor.

"I think he was just free and happy," Bowler told the Bangor Daily News. "He went around, and I think he saw most everybody. The residents had a good time."

The goat ended up being chased by police officers on the beach, where Jerri Holmes spotted the scene from her home.

Holmes, a year-round kayaker, rushed into action when she saw the goat swim out into the ocean.

"This goat was in the water swimming over to Islesboro," Holmes told WMTW-TV. "There's no way this goat was turning around."

Holmes said she was unable to wrangle the goat with a rope, because it kept slipping its head out of the lasso, but she was able to block the animal's path and get it to swim back to shore, where its owner was able to lure it with bananas.

"A special thanks goes out to these community members and one of our community members in particular who got in her kayak and prevented the goat from swimming further out," police said in a Facebook post.

The goat was warmed with blankets and eventually continued on to its original destination, the veterinary hospital.

"He's doing well after his fun adventure," a hospital staff member said.