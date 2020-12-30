Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A home for sale in Vermont is garnering attention online for an unusual feature -- seven jail cells in what was formerly a county jail.

The home in Guildhall, listed for sale on Realtor.com, served as the jailer's residence before it ceased operations as the Essex County Jail in 1969.

The jail, attached to the north wall of the home, includes seven cells with barred windows.

"The jail still exhibits the original prison cells with barred windows & the Jailers Office," the listing states.

The home, listed for $149,000, also includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.