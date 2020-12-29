A Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, woman who said she stopped buying lottery tickets about 10 years ago, won a jackpot of more than $800,000 from a ticket given to her by her family as a Christmas gift. File Photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who hasn't purchased a lottery ticket in a decade won a jackpot of more than $800,000, thanks to a ticket she received as a Christmas gift from her family.

The Hobart, Tasmania, woman told The Lott officials her $807,778.58 jackpot from Saturday's TattsLotto drawing was made all the more shocking by the fact that she never plays the lottery.

"I actually never buy TattsLotto tickets. I received this one as a gift for Christmas from my family," the woman said. "I probably haven't bought a ticket in a decade. I didn't even know how to check the ticket. I had to get my husband to check it for me."

The winner said she plans to pay back her family members for the unexpectedly valuable gift.

"I want to share some with my family, especially since they gave me the ticket," she said. "My kids will each get a decent sum so they can put some toward getting a home each. Hopefully, the rest I can use to retire. It certainly changes a lot for me."