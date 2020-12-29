Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Florida couple said they are trying to identify the 85-year-old author of an unsigned Christmas card that arrived at their home with details of the woman's memories of living in the house as a child.

Jeremy Beauchamp, of Seminole Heights, said he and his husband, Dale, have lived in their 1925 bungalow house for about two years, and this year they received a Christmas card from a former resident of the home who did not sign her name.

"Some of the best years of my life were spent in this house. I moved there when I was eight years old! I am now eighty-five! Not a Christmas goes by that I don't go back in my memory of those war years, our gatherings, laughter, and tears too, but all in all they were good memories," the letter reads.

"There are a few of us left, and we talk about those days. Please forgive an old lady at Christmas with her heart still at 9th Street. Enjoy your home -- Merry Christmas! 'I'll be home for Christmas -- if only in my dreams.'"

Beauchamp said the note left him stunned.

"I opened it and my first thought was -- this is so strange to get a letter from someone this in-depth, you know, and it did not have a name on it. So I started reading it and almost got teary-eyed because it was very touching," Beauchamp told WFTS-TV.

Beauchamp said he and Dale decided to try to find the woman so they could reply to her card.

"We've done marriage records, we did the census," Beauchamp said. "I mean you name it, we started going through it."

"Then we found that there was at one time during the census a 9-year-old girl that lived here at the same time period that this person was talking about," Beauchamp said.

The couple used the information they got from the 1940 census to put out a plea on social media: "If you know anybody who knew the Perez family in SESH [Southeast Seminole Heights] during the '40s, please let me know."

Beauchamp said he and Dale would like to invite the woman to visit their home.

"Christmas next year would be nice. You know, maybe just let her over and have her see it, because we kind of go all out inside," he said.