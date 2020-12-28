Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An Arkansas fire department said crews responded to a resident's home to rescue an elderly horse that became stranded on the cover of a swimming pool.

The Rogers Fire Department said crews were dispatched Sunday morning to a local home where a horse had walked out onto the cover of a swimming pool and become stranded.

The firefighters moved the horse to the shallow end of the pool so it could safely be returned to solid ground.

The horse was safely rescued.

"He's safe and warming up now," the department said of the horse.