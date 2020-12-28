A donkey that had been missing for four weeks in South Africa was rescued by the National Sea Rescue Institute after being found stranded on a small island. Photo courtesy of NSRI Vaal Dam

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A donkey that went missing from its owner's South African home in November was brought home by a water rescue team after being found stranded on an island.

The National Sea Rescue Institute said a crew based in the Vaal Dam area was alerted Sunday to a donkey spotted stranded on an island near Deneysville.

"The donkey reportedly went onto the island about four weeks ago when water levels were low but was unable to get back to mainland when water levels rose," NSRI station commander Jake Manten said.

The NSRI team brought a veterinarian to the island and the donkey was confirmed to be suffering from stress and malnutrition. The animal was tranquilized and transported back to shore, where it was turned over to its owners.

"The donkey is being well cared for by its owners who were delighted at its return," Manten said.