Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who spotted a deer stranded out on the ice of a frozen reservoir braved the dangerous conditions to slide the animal back to safety.

Gil Lencour said he was on his way home for lunch Tuesday in Cranmoor when he spotted a deer stranded in the middle of the frozen reservoir.

Lencour said he retrieved a dog leash from his home and summoned friend John Moss to the scene to help.

Lencour said he started touching the deer to calm it down, and it ended up with an idea.

"I just kind of put my hands on her and started pushing her," he told WMTV. "I could slide her across the ice and just kept going, and got to the shore and she took off."

Moss recorded video of Lencour sliding the deer across the ice to safety.

"Obviously, right away, I was out there to help him, but after he had it under control, then I was there for the show," Moss said.