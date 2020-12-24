Martial artist Xie Desheng, 28, broke his own Guinness World Record when he used nunchucks to hit 35 table tennis balls launched by a robot in one minute. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Chinese martial artist used nunchucks to hit 35 table tennis balls launched by a robot in one minute, breaking his own Guinness World Record.

Xie Desheng, 28, who set the record at 34 in September after previously setting it at 32 in 2019, used the martial arts weapon to hit table tennis balls launched by a robot during a livestreamed event Wednesday.

The balls were examined to ensure they conformed to International Table Tennis Federation standards and each ball had to be launched at speeds of at least 25 mph for Xie's strikes to qualify for the record.

The robot launching the ball is programmed with artificial intelligence to analyze a ball's motion and trajectory. The robot trains members of China's national ping pong team.