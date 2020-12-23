Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police responded to a river in Massachusetts to rescue a dog that fell into the frigid waters and couldn't reach shore on its own.

The Wellesley Police Department said personnel from the Wellesley Fire Department conducted an ice water rescue with help from Dover Fire personnel and police when the dog fell into the Charles River at Elm Bank.

The department tweeted photos of firefighters wading out into the frigid water and carrying the canine to shore, where it was wrapped in a blanket for warmth.

The dog, named Popeye, was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.