Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in Maryland said a tractor-trailer hauling 20,000 pounds of cheese balls overturned on the interstate, spilling snacks across lanes of traffic.

The Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration said the tractor-trailer was involved in a crash at 2:23 p.m. on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County and spilled cheese ball snacks into the roadway.

The crash also resulted in a fuel spill and a sand truck was called to the scene to assist with clean-up efforts.

No injuries were reported from the incident. Two lanes of traffic were closed temporarily during the clean-up operation.