Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man on a lottery lucky streak collected two $1,000 prizes, a $5,000 payout and a $100,000 jackpot in two months.

Randy Sigmon, of Statesville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials his lucky streak started in November with a pair of $1,000 prizes from scratch-off tickets followed by a $5,000 win from another scratch-off game.

Sigmon said his luck culminated this month in a $100,000 jackpot from a $20 Holiday Countdown ticket he purchased at the B&B Quick Stop store in Statesville.

"I have a horseshoe in my pocket, I guess," Sigmon joked.