Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters, animal control officers and emergency medical services personnel responded to a frozen pond in Massachusetts to rescue a horse that fell into the frigid water.

Winchendon Fire Department firefighters, EMS and dive rescue personnel responded alongside animal control officers and the Royalston Large Animal Rescue team on Monday when a retired Massachusetts State Police horse fell through the ice covering a pond.

The rescuers spent more than an hour chopping through the ice to make a path back to shore for the horse, which was then able to climb out of the water on its own.

The rescue was caught on camera by retired firefighter Ricci Ruschioni, who posted the footage to Facebook.