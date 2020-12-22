Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California said a buck that ran off with a backyard hammock caught in its antlers was located months later and freed from its entanglement.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the buck ended up with its antlers entangled in a backyard hammock in Fair Oaks as a result of being lured in by residents who were illegally feeding wildlife.

Advertisement

The buck fled the scene with the hammock wrapped around its antlers and it took months for wildlife officials to locate the deer, the department said.

David Mollel, an environmental scientist with the department, was finally able to locate the buck Saturday and tranquilized the animal.

Mollel said he removed the hammock and removed the buck's antlers to protect it from poachers. The antlers will grow back in the spring, officials said.

The buck was released at the scene.