Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania rescue team rushed into action when a deer fell through the ice of a frozen lake in Pike County.

The Tafton Dive/Rescue Team said personnel were summoned Sunday to Lake Wallenpaupack, near the Pennwood community, when a deer was reported struggling in the frigid water after falling through the ice.

Advertisement

The team said members of the public assisted the team with helping the deer back to shore.

The rescuers were able to get a rope around the deer's neck and scoop it up into a rescue vehicle for safe transport back to shore. A video shows the deer running off into the woods after being returned to dry land.