Dec. 21 (UPI) -- An Oregon sheriff's deputy investigating a report of a cheetah on the loose near the Oregon Zoo discovered the reported escaped animal actually was a stuffed toy.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a resident of southwest Portland reported seeing a big cat with spots in the Green Hills neighborhood, near the Oregon Zoo.

"The caller said the animal looked like a cheetah, but did not appear to be aggressive. Big cats are not uncommon in this area, cougars have been spotted in the West Hills periodically over the years, but a possible cheetah, this was new for us," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The deputy dispatched to the scene contacted the Oregon Zoo, which confirmed all of its animals, including cheetahs, were accounted for and safely inside the premises.

The deputy said he arrived on the scene and used his "ninja-like skills" to sneak up on the animal.

"Of course, it sat there dumbfounded that I was able to get so close for a couple of photos. Turns out it was a stuffed animal," the deputy said.