Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said a total 11,453 winning tickets were purchased for a Pick 3 drawing that came up with the numbers 3-3-3.

Lottery officials said Saturday night's drawing resulted in the numbers 3-3-3 being selected, making 11,453 purchased tickets into winners.

The total was about 25 times the number of winners in the previous day's drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said it marked the 13th time that 3-3-3 has come up in the drawing, with the most recent being in May 2019.

Pick 3 winners receive a payout of $250 or $500, depending on how much the purchaser paid for their ticket.